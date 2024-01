Eason (lower leg) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Lakers.

Eason will be sidelined Monday for a 15th straight game due to left lower leg injury management, but his return could be forthcoming. According to Ben DuBose of USA Today, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said Wednesday that Eason is scheduled to advance to contact practices this week. If Eason is able to practice Tuesday without any restrictions, he could be available to play as soon as Wednesday versus the Pelicans.