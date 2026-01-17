default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Eason (ankle) won't play Friday versus the Timberwolves.

Eason is set to miss his fourth consecutive game, but he does appear to be getting close, as Friday was the first time he'd received a questionable tag since going down with the ankle injury. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Pelicans, and for now, he should be considered questionable for that one.

More News