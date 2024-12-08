Eason (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Eason picked up a concussion in Tuesday's win over the Kings, where he recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds across 25 minutes off the bench, and as a result, he'll miss a second straight game. His next chance to suit up will come against the Warriors on Wednesday.
