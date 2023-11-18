Eason recorded 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 20 minutes during Friday's 106-100 loss to the Clippers.

Eason has had his fair share of playing time off the bench over his first four appearances of the season, but Friday's matchup marked the first time he was on the court for at least 20 minutes. The 22-year-old responded well with an efficient performance from the field. While he's established a decent fantasy floor, he's unlikely to see significant upside as long as Dillon Brooks is healthy.