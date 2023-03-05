Eason closed Saturday's 122-110 victory over San Antonio with 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 31 minutes.

The Rockets had eight players in double digits in Saturday's win, and Eason paced the team in scoring despite coming off the bench. He's currently going through his most productive stretch of the campaign and has scored in double digits for a season-high four games, but his upside will always be capped as long as he continues to play off the bench.