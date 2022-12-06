Eason notched 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one block and three steals over 21 minutes during Monday's 132-123 double-overtime win over Philadelphia.

Eason's played a fairly consistent role as a key bench contributor for the Rockets, but his results have varied by the game. Overall, the rookie has produced more positives than negatives during his time on the floor, and efforts like Monday's output should continue to keep him on the radar in most fantasy formats. While Eason is around the 150 mark in per-game fantasy production, he ranks inside the top 30 in per-36 output, so there's plenty to like about the rookie.