Eason provided 17 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Saturday's 129-117 loss to the Timberwolves.
Eason eclipsed 20 minutes for just the second time this season, rolling out his best performance thus far. Before managers get too excited, it should be noted that both Jabari Smith and Jae'Sean were missing. We've seen enough from Eason to keep him rostered in deeper formats, while those in standard leagues should view him as more of a luxury stash at this point.
More News
-
Rockets' Tari Eason: Does work on glass•
-
Rockets' Tari Eason: Just 15 minutes in loss Friday•
-
Rockets' Tari Eason: Plays well in limited action•
-
Rockets' Tari Eason: Logs double-double in loss•
-
Rockets' Tari Eason: Leads all scorers in win Friday•
-
Rockets' Tari Eason: Impresses in preseason debut•