Eason provided 17 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Saturday's 129-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

Eason eclipsed 20 minutes for just the second time this season, rolling out his best performance thus far. Before managers get too excited, it should be noted that both Jabari Smith and Jae'Sean were missing. We've seen enough from Eason to keep him rostered in deeper formats, while those in standard leagues should view him as more of a luxury stash at this point.