Eason will be shut down for 2-3 weeks due a stress reaction in his left leg, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Eason was diagnosed with a lower left leg bruise on Oct. 16, but it now appears to be attributed to a deeper underlying issue. Eason being shut down likely implies that he'll be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks, at which point a determination for his return can be made. Jae'Sean Tate, Reggie Bullock and Jeff Green will split his vacated minutes.