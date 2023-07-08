Eason notched 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks across 30 minutes of Friday's 100-99 Summer League win over Portland.

Eason was an obvious standout Friday, blowing by defenders for a thunderous jam and producing one of the blocks of the Summer League on Shaedon Sharpe. The forward rotation is very crowded in Houston this season with the arrivals of Amen Thompson and Dillon Brooks, so Eason will need to keep up this momentum to impress new coach Ime Udoka.