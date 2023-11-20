Eason won't play Monday against the Warriors due to left leg injury management, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Eason appeared in a fifth consecutive game Sunday against the Lakers and tallied two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and a block in 17 minutes. However, the Rockets want to manage his workload after recovering from a stress fracture in his left leg, and he'll sit for the second half of a back-to-back set. Jae'Sean Tate and Cam Whitmore could see an uptick in playing time Monday, while Eason's next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against the Grizzlies.