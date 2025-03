Eason is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the 76ers, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Eason will get the nod in the first unit in favor of Jabari Smith against an undermanned 76ers frontcourt. Over 11 games as a starter, Eason has averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks in 30.0 minutes.