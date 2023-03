Eason will return to the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with the Warriors with Alperen Sengun (illness) unavailable, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Joining Eason in the first unit for Monday's game will be Kevin Porter, Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin and Jabari Smith. Across four starts this season, Eason has registered averages of 11.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.5 turnovers per contest on 48.8 percent shooting.