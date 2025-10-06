Eason will start in Monday's preseason game against the Hawks, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

With Kevin Durant (rest) sidelined, Eason will get the starting nod in Houston's preseason opener. The 24-year-old forward is expected to provide a spark off the Rockets' bench in the 2025-26 campaign after averaging 12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.5 assists and 0.9 blocks across 24.9 minutes per game in 57 regular-season appearances (16 starts) last season.