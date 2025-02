Eason will start in Monday's game against the Knicks, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

The 23-year-old forward will supplant Steven Adams in the starting five with Alperen Sengun (calf) sidelined. Over his last five outings, Eason has averaged 9.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.8 minutes per contest.