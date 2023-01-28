Eason will enter the first unit for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Eason will make his third start of the season with Jalen Green (calf), Kevin Porter (foot) and Alperen Sengun (illness) sidelined. In his previous two starts, Eason averaged 12.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks across 26.4 minutes and should be considered a streaming option Saturday.