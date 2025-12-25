site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Rockets' Tari Eason: Starting vs. Lakers
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Eason will start Thursday's game against the Lakers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Eason will make just his second start of the season Thursday. Josh Okogie will come off the bench.
