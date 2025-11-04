Eason ended with 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 110-102 victory over Dallas.

Eason moved into the starting lineup after Jabari Smith was ruled out with an ankle injury. The promotion suited Eason, logging a season-high 30 minutes, continuing what has been a solid run of production over the past four games. During that span, he has averaged 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.7 three-pointers.