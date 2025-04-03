Eason accumulated 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 143-105 win over the Jazz.

Bouncing back into the starting five, Eason stuffed the stat sheet and produced multiple blocks and steals in the same game for the first time since Feb. 6. The third-year forward seems likely to start again Friday against the Thunder, with Dillon Brooks facing an automatic one-game suspension after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season Wednesday. Whether deployed on the first or second unit, Eason has scored in double digits in 12 of 15 appearances (nine start) since the beginning of March, averaging 14.3 points, 7.1 boards, 1.9 assists, 1.4 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks in that time while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor.