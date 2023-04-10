Eason notched 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 27 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 victory over the Wizards.

The rookie forward was a consistent force on the glass to end the season, recording at least six boards in each of the last eight games and averaging 8.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 26.6 minutes off the bench during that stretch. Eason remains behind Jabari Smith on the depth chart, but the 21-year-old could emerge as a core piece of the second unit next season.