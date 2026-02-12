Eason closed Wednesday's 105-102 loss to the Clippers with 13 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes.

Eason shot the ball poorly yet again, although the fact that he played 34 minutes on the second night of a back-to-back has to be the real talking point. Managers should now feel comfortable deploying him on a nightly basis, assuming he suffers no setbacks moving forward. The hope is that his production can increase, having averaged just 13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in six games over the past two weeks.