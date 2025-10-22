Eason finished with three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one block across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 125-124 double-overtime loss to the Thunder.

Eason was a non-factor in the loss, failing to build any rhythm on the defensive end, while making a number of questionable decisions on offense. While he is slated to play a meaningful role for the Rockets, the fact that a new contract was not signed could indicate some tension. Look for him to turn things around when Houston hosts Detroit on Friday.