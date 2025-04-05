Eason posted five points (2-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 18 minutes during Friday's 125-111 win over the Thunder.

Steven Adams supplanted Eason in the starting lineup Friday, which translated into a significant decrease in the latter's productivity. Eason has averaged 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks in 22.2 minutes over his last seven games off the bench. Through his last nine outings as a starter, however, the 2022 first-rounder has averaged 16.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks in 29.6 minutes.