Eason closed Wednesday's 124-109 win over Memphis with 16 points (5-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 32 minutes.

Eason returned to the bench for this game since Jabari Smith (ankle) moved back into the starting lineup after a one-game absence. However, that didn't affect his production. Eason has scored in double digits in five straight games now, averaging 15.8 points per game over that stretch and reaching the 15-point plateau three times. Eason endured a slow start to the season, but his play over that five-game stretch should earn him a regular spot in the rotation for the time being.