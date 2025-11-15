Eason (hip) is expected to miss four to six weeks, coach Ime Udoka announced Saturday, according to Rockets reporter Vaneesa Richardson.

This is a tough blow for Houston, as they will be without one of their top forwards through the middle of December. The official diagnosis was a strained oblique after it was initially described as a contusion. With Eason sidelined, Josh Okogie could step into a larger role for the Rockets. Guys like Jeff Green and Jae'Sean Tate could potentially become more involved as well.