Eason closed with three points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 17 minutes during Monday's 109-106 loss to the Warriors in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Eason's minutes continue to trend in the wrong direction, as he's seen minutes in the teens in two straight contests with Houston, relying heavily on Dillon Brooks and Amen Thompson on the wings. Eason has struggled overall, shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from beyond the arc, with 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, 1.0 steals and 0.8 three-pointers.