Eason supplied nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds, four steals, three blocks and one assist across 31 minutes during Monday's 101-100 loss to the Bucks.

Despite the loss, Eason impressed while tying career-high marks in rebounds and blocks. Moreover, the 23-year-old was one steal shy of tying another career high, though he still tied his season high that he set Nov. 2 against the Warriors. Eason continues to play valuable minutes off the bench on a loaded roster, and his defensive upside makes him an extremely intriguing fantasy option.