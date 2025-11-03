Eason will be in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Dallas, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Jabari Smith is out with an ankle issue, opening up a spot in the first group for Eason. Last regular season, Eason averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks in 29.9 minutes per contest over 16 games as a starter. He makes for a strong plug-and-play fantasy option Monday.