Eason (lower leg) will not play in Friday's game versus the Mavericks, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Eason will miss his second straight game Friday, but presumably, he remains day-to-day going forward. Consider Eason as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans. With Eason out, this could be an opportunity for Amen Thompson to ramp up his workload a bit. Jae'Sean Tate could also pick up a handful of minutes with this news.