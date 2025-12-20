site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Rockets' Tari Eason: Won't play Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Eason (leg) has been ruled out for Saturday's game in Denver.
Eason hasn't played since mid-November. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday in Sacramento.
