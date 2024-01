Coach Ime Udoka said Friday that Eason (lower leg) won't play Saturday against the Jazz, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Eason will miss a 10th straight game Saturday and can be considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Celtics, barring a change. On Jan. 10, Udoka said Eason would miss a week or two, so the Rockets should release another formal update following their upcoming back-to-back set.