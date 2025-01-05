Eason (lower leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Eason will miss his ninth consecutive outing due to lower left leg injury management. On the bright side, coach Ime Udoka said Sunday that initial imaging has shown that the extent of this injury is not similar to the extent of last year's lower left leg injury, which held Eason out for the majority of the season, according to DuBose. The 23-year-old's next chance to feature will come Tuesday against Washington. Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate will likely continue to see a bump in minutes until Eason is able to return.