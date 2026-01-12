This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Rockets' Tari Eason: Won't play vs. Bulls
Eason (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Eason will miss a second straight game due to a right ankle sprain. Aaron Holiday saw a sizable uptick in playing time Sunday in Eason's absence, though Josh Okogie is also a candidate to see more chances Tuesday.