Eason (lower leg) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Eason had been listed as questionable ahead of Houston's last three games due to lingering soreness in his lower left leg, but Wednesday will mark his first absence since Nov. 20. Eason has been impressive as of late despite battling injury, averaging 15.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 28.0 minutes per game over his last five contests.