Rockets' Tarik Black: Double-doubles in spot start
Black went for 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 38 minutes in a 96-83 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.
Black drew the start at center with Clint Capela sitting for rest in the regular-season finale. The fourth-year big man responded with his second double-double of the season and best scoring total since Jan. 10. Black has proven capable of providing some scoring and rebounding punch off the bench during his career, but Nene Hilario has been the preferred first option off the bench behind Capela for head coach Mike D'Antoni for the majority of the season whenever he's been healthy. Black should have a role in the postseason rotation, but he's unlikely to see more than the 10.5 minutes per game he averaged this season unless there's an injury in front of him.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....