Rockets' Tarik Black: Double-doubles in spot start

Black went for 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 38 minutes in a 96-83 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Black drew the start at center with Clint Capela sitting for rest in the regular-season finale. The fourth-year big man responded with his second double-double of the season and best scoring total since Jan. 10. Black has proven capable of providing some scoring and rebounding punch off the bench during his career, but Nene Hilario has been the preferred first option off the bench behind Capela for head coach Mike D'Antoni for the majority of the season whenever he's been healthy. Black should have a role in the postseason rotation, but he's unlikely to see more than the 10.5 minutes per game he averaged this season unless there's an injury in front of him.