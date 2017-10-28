Rockets' Tarik Black: Experiences foul trouble in victory

Black (hip) racked up five fouls across just nine minutes in Friday's victory over the Hornets.

Black, who was probable heading into the contest, was in line for a bigger role with Nene Hilario sidelined. However, both Black and starting center Clint Capella were frequently sent to the bench early due to foul trouble. As a result, the Rockets were forced to use some unconventional lineups. Black remains a fringe rotational player at best.

