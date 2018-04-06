Rockets' Tarik Black: Fills stat sheet in win
Black tallied two points (1-2 FG, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 15 minutes during the Rockets' narrow 96-94 win over Portland on Thursday.
Black has been a steady contributor off the bench for the Rockets this season and Thursday's performance was no different. The former Kansas product is averaging 3.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 49 games played for Houston this season.
