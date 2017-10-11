Rockets' Tarik Black: Out for Wednesday's exhibition
Black (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Black is still dealing with a sore knee, which prompted the Rockets to allow him to head home and spend the team's current two-game road trip at home with his newborn son. While he's expected to rejoin the team ahead of Friday's preseason finale against the Spurs, it's still unclear if he'll take the court, though Black has previously said he's targeting a return ahead of the regular season. Once healthy, Black is expected to battle Nene Hilario for the backup center minutes behind Clint Capela.
