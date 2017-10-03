Play

Rockets' Tarik Black: Out with knee soreness Tuesday

Black is dealing with left knee soreness and will not play during Tuesday's preseason affair against the Thunder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The injury is being considered minor, so there should be little cause for concern. Black is likely the No. 3 center on the roster behind Clint Capela and Nene Hilario after posting 5.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game with the Lakers last season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball