Rockets' Tarik Black: Plays 18 minutes in start
Black finished with eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals, and one block in 18 minutes during Monday's 96-85 victory over the Jazz.
Black moved into the starting lineup with Clint Capela (illness) on the sidelines. The coaching staff decided to keep Nena on the bench rather than move him into the starting lineup, presumably to keep the rotations as normal as possible. Black played well during his time on the floor but had only played in three of the past nine games. He is going to remain the third-string center and is best left alone in most league formats.
