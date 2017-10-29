Rockets' Tarik Black: Plays just three minutes Saturday
Black (hip) finished Saturday's game against the Grizzlies with five points (1-1 FG, 3-3 FT) and two rebounds across three minutes.
Black was questionable going into Saturday's contest with a hip injury, though he ended up playing just three minutes, so coach Mike D'Antoni may have tried to limit his minutes a bit. That begin said, Black hasn't see more than 13 minutes off the bench this season and likely needs an injury to occur in order for him to be a relevant fantasy option. Now that he's over his hip injury, look for him to serve as dept at center behind both Clint Capela and Nene Hilario.
