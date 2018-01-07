Rockets' Tarik Black: Productive on second unit Saturday

Black managed 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one block across 20 minutes in Saturday's 108-101 loss to the Pistons.

Black equaled a season high with Saturday's scoring tally, which marked only the third time all season he'd posted a double-digit point total. The fourth-year pro has often found playing time scarce in his second Rockets stint, as he came into the game averaging a career-low 9.5 minutes. Black's solid offensive and rebounding night is representative of what he's proven capable of in past opportunities, so it's possible that his productive effort could lead to a bump in playing time in coming games.