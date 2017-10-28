Rockets' Tarik Black: Questionable Saturday
Black (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Black was questionable heading into Friday's game against the Hornets as well, but ultimately took the court. The big man had a rough night, as he racked up five fouls in just nine minutes during the outing. Even if he does suit up Saturday, his fringe-rotational-role does not inspire much intrigue in any fantasy format.
