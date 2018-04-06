Rockets' Tarik Black: Questionable with back injury
Black is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder due to lower back stiffness.
It's unclear exactly when Black suffered the injury, as he managed to play 15 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Trail Blazers. The Rockets, however, have elected to be fairly cautious as of late given that they have already locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the West. Expect an official update on Black following the team's shootaround Saturday morning.
