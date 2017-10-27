Rockets' Tarik Black: Questionable with hip contusion

Black is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets due to a right hip contusion.

It's unclear exactly when Black suffered from the injury, but he'll likely be a game-time decision as a result of it. With Nene Hilario (Achilles) already ruled out, the Rockets are at risk of having depth issues in the frontcourt for Friday's contest, which could result in the team having to go smaller and both Ryan Anderson and Clint Capela taking on more minutes in Charlotte.