Rockets' Tarik Black: Returns to bench Wednesday
Black will return to the bench as Clint Capela returns to the starting lineup, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Black got the spot-start for the Rockets on Monday as usual-starter Clint Capela sat out with an illness. Black saw 18 minutes in the start, but will likely see a reduced role now that he is back on the bench.
