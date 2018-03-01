Rockets' Tarik Black: Returns to bench Wednesday

Black will return to the bench as Clint Capela returns to the starting lineup, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Black got the spot-start for the Rockets on Monday as usual-starter Clint Capela sat out with an illness. Black saw 18 minutes in the start, but will likely see a reduced role now that he is back on the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories