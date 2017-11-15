Rockets' Tarik Black: Scores season-high 13 points in Tuesday's loss

Black had 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, and two blocks in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 129-113 loss to the Raptors.

Black finished with season highs in scoring, boards, and minutes while posting two rejections for the third time in 10 appearances. Nene Hilario sat out due to a foot sprain, leaving Clint Capela's primary backup center day-to-day. As a result, Black could be a decent dart throw for Thursday's matchup with the Suns.