Rockets' Tarik Black: Set for backup center duties Monday

Black is expected to serve as the Rockets' backup center for Monday's game against the Nets with Nene Hilario (shoulder) unavailable, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hilario's strained shoulder isn't considered a long-term concern, so Black may only see an expanded role for a few games, if not just Monday. Black has filled in admirably as the backup to Clint Capela in the five contests Hilario has already missed due to injury or rest, with the 26-year-old notably contributing a season-high 13 points to go with seven rebounds and two blocks over 18 minutes when Hilario most recently sat out Nov. 14 against the Raptors.