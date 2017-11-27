Rockets' Tarik Black: Set for backup center duties Monday
Black is expected to serve as the Rockets' backup center for Monday's game against the Nets with Nene Hilario (shoulder) unavailable, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hilario's strained shoulder isn't considered a long-term concern, so Black may only see an expanded role for a few games, if not just Monday. Black has filled in admirably as the backup to Clint Capela in the five contests Hilario has already missed due to injury or rest, with the 26-year-old notably contributing a season-high 13 points to go with seven rebounds and two blocks over 18 minutes when Hilario most recently sat out Nov. 14 against the Raptors.
More News
-
Rockets' Tarik Black: Scores season-high 13 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Rockets' Tarik Black: Plays just three minutes Saturday•
-
Rockets' Tarik Black: Questionable Saturday•
-
Rockets' Tarik Black: Experiences foul trouble in victory•
-
Rockets' Tarik Black: Upgraded to probable•
-
Rockets' Tarik Black: Questionable with hip contusion•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...