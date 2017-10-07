Rockets' Tarik Black: Sits out practice Saturday
Black (knee) did not practice Saturday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Black has been dealing with left knee soreness lately, an issue that has kept him out of practice since Tuesday and forced him to miss a pair of preseason contests. While the ailment is considered to be minor, he should be considered questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks.
