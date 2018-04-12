Rockets' Tarik Black: Starting at center in finale
Black will start at center for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Kings, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.
The Rockets are holding out more than half their roster for rest ahead of the playoffs, which includes both Clint Capela (hand) and Nene Hilario (rest). As a result, Black gets the call with the top unit at center and should get all the minutes he can handle with only a few bodies available. Black has logged 20 minutes or more just three times this season, but he should be able to blow that out of the water in Wednesday's finale.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....