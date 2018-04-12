Rockets' Tarik Black: Starting at center in finale

Black will start at center for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Kings, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

The Rockets are holding out more than half their roster for rest ahead of the playoffs, which includes both Clint Capela (hand) and Nene Hilario (rest). As a result, Black gets the call with the top unit at center and should get all the minutes he can handle with only a few bodies available. Black has logged 20 minutes or more just three times this season, but he should be able to blow that out of the water in Wednesday's finale.