Rockets' Tarik Black: Still targeting return ahead of regular season
Black (knee) was away from the team during Monday's preseason matchup against the Knicks following the recent birth of his son, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It sounds like Black's knee is still a bit sore and he wouldn't have been able to play anyway, so the team felt comfortable allowing him to head home and spend time with his newborn son. The Rockets remain optimistic that he'll be ready to go for the start of the regular season, but that doesn't clear up his availability for the rest of the preseason. Consider Black questionable at best for Wednesday's preseason tilt with the Grizzlies until more information is provided.
